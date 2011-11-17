Following are details of some of the biggest clashes and riots that have rocked Greece since November 1973, when the repression of a student uprising in Athens on November 17 helped to bring down the military junta.

November 1985 - After the annual march to mark the 1973 student uprising, anarchists rioted in Athens. Youths clashed with police in the volatile Exarhia district, where a policeman shot dead 15-year-old Michalis Caltezas. Anarchists occupied the university chemistry faculty. Next day police stormed the burning building and made arrests. Intermittent clashes between students and police continued for several months.

January 1991 - Riots broke out across the country after a high school teacher, Nikos Teboneras, was killed during protests against education reforms in the southwestern city of Patras. Years later, demonstrators still chant in his honour: "Teboneras lives!"

November 1995 - Riots erupted after student protests in Athens and a revolt in Korydallos prison shortly before the 1973 anniversary. Dozens were injured when police in Thessaloniki broke up a march in support of the prisoners. In Athens, riots went on for days with protesters attacking banks and stores. Amid public outcry, the dean of Athens university lifts a ban on police entering the university and hundreds were arrested.

November 1999 - After a peaceful march, clashes erupted between police and thousands of protesters opposing U.S. President Bill Clinton's 24-hour visit to Athens. His visit was suspended twice amid fear of protests. Anarchists attacked government buildings and businesses in central Athens and more than 40 were arrested.

June 2003 - Youths and Black Block anarchists battled police during an EU summit in Thessaloniki. The rioters smashed the windows of shops and banks and started fires with petrol bombs. They later sheltered in university buildings but police arrested seven when they tried to escape.

December 2008 - A police officer shot dead 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in central Athens. Immediately after the shooting, youths stormed the streets of the capital clashing with police, wrecking cars and setting fire to shops in Greece's worst riots in decades.

-- Anger soon turned to wider resentment over economic hardships and youth unemployment. The protests quickly spread across Greece causing damage worth hundreds of millions of euros. The unrest went on for weeks, helping topple the then-conservative government about a year later.

December 2009 - Police fire teargas to disperse rioting protesters as thousands march in Athens on December 6 to mark the police killing of a teenager.

2010 - Protests and strikes against austerity measures took place around the country throughout the year, peaking in early May when public sector workers held a 48-hour nationwide strike during which demonstrators fought with police and three people were killed in a petrol bomb attack on a bank.

2011 - Thousands demonstrated outside parliament against austerity measures in June. Rioters hurled petrol bombs at the finance ministry and police fired tear gas to disperse them.

-- More than 100,000 people took to the streets on October 20-21 to protest against austerity in the biggest 48-hour strike in years. At least 74 people were injured and one man died of a heart attack on the fringes of the protest.

November 2011 - Greek police fired tear gas against black-clad youths during a protest anti-austerity rally on Thursday.

-- The annual November 17 march took place in Athens on Thursday with more than 30,000 people marching past shuttered shops in central Athens beating drums, waving red flags and chanting "EU, IMF out!" in the first public test for technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and his three-party coalition.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference and Renee Maltezou in Athens); Editing by Richard Balmforth)