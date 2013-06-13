ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet his coalition partners on Monday, his office said on Thursday, in a bid to find a way a out of a growing political crisis over the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT.

The meeting - which Samaras' junior coalition partners had demanded along with a repeal of the decision to close ERT - will take place at 4:00 p.m. British time, his office said.

Greek workers staged a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest the closure as backlash against the decision grows.

