Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras pauses during a speech before a confidence vote for the country's coalition government in Athens October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras comfortably won a confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Saturday after securing the support of all 155 conservative and Socialist lawmakers in his coalition.

Samaras called the vote in a bid to rally support for his plan to abandon an unpopular EU/IMF aid package and end speculation that he will soon have to call snap elections.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)