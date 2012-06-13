ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras warned voters on Wednesday that a leftist victory in a general election on Sunday would isolate Athens and play into the hands of foreign powers who want to kick it out of the euro zone.

In his last major press conference before the vote, Samaras launched a scathing attack on the leftist SYRIZA party, whose youthful leader Alexis Tsipras wants to scrap Greece's international bailout and tax the rich to boost social spending.

"If we cancel the bailout plan we will turn into the black sheep of Europe," Samaras said.

"This would suit some countries in the European Union who want to make an example of us to scare the others."

Samaras's conservative New Democracy, which wants to soften the bailout's austerity measures without risking an open clash with Europe, is running neck-and-neck with SYRIZA, which wants to ditch the deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund and renege on part of the debt.

Germany, Greece's biggest lender, the IMF and other EU countries have warned that funding to Greece would stop if the country reneged on its pledges.

But Tsipras said on Tuesday no such thing would happen because the EU would not risk a general conflagration leading to the collapse of the euro.

Samaras attacked Tsipras for gambling with the country's future: "This would be a recipe for disaster, it would be the exit from the euro zone... If they feel like playing poker, they should play at home. You don't gamble with Greece."

Reacting to Samaras's statements, SYRIZA accused the New Democracy leader of kowtowing to the country's lenders.

"Mr. Samaras is incorrigible, he is repeating the blackmail of the lenders," the party said in a statement.

DEADLOCK

The comments underscore the deadlock that has gripped Greek politics since the May election which failed to produce a clear winner and forced the parties to go back to the voters.

Samaras, who had rejected the country's first EU/IMF bailout in 2010 but changed tack earlier this year to support a second, campaigns on a pledge to soften its austerity measures and gradually cut taxes to boost a recovery after five consecutive years of recession.

"I want no other wage cuts or tax increases - we're in such a recession that we can't talk about such things anymore," he said.

New Democracy wants to reverse 650 million euros ($810 million) of income cuts to pensioners, policemen and farmers and give Greece four years to cut its budget deficit instead of two, as foreseen in the bailout plan.

SYRIZA's economic plan included spending pledges of 45 billion euros, which the country can't afford, Samaras said.

"This is farcical ... it's economics for comics," he added.

SYRIZA, which has not put a price tag on its spending pledges, accused Samaras of distorting the party's positions.

"This is unprecedented calumny, distortion and mud-slinging," the party's statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Democracy said it had a plan to help individual, retail bondholders who suffered losses from Greece's debt restructuring in March to recoup their savings.

Party spokesman Yannis Mihelakis said its proposal rests on swapping the new bonds the bondholders received after the debt cut with new five-year paper, taking advantage of beaten down bond prices currently.

($1 = 0.8028 euros)

(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Sophie Hares)