ATHENS Greece's construction sector slumped again in May, weighing on an economy expected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year, data from the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Thursday.

Once a key growth driver, construction activity has been hit hard by austerity policies to deal with the country's debt crisis.

Tighter bank credit coupled with cuts in wages and pensions have squeezed household disposable incomes, weakening demand for new homes, while a property levy to fill state coffers has also taken its toll.

ELSTAT said 2,410 building permits were issued in May, 31.2 percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier. The sector declined 28.5 percent in the whole of 2011 based on the number of building permits.

Building activity shrank 11.1 percent in 2010 after a 14.2 percent decline in 2009. Almost half of Greece's construction workers have lost their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT.

In the 12 months to May, ELSTAT said building volume was down 24.8 percent year on year, as construction permits fell 18.8 percent.

Greece's economy is expected to contract by nearly 7 percent this year, based on recent forecasts by think tank IOBE.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)