ATHENS Greece does little to enforce anti-corruption rules and many of its laws condone graft, undermining its efforts to reform and pull itself out of a debt crisis, Transparency International said in a report released on Wednesday.

"We all know about the debt crisis, but Greece is also suffering a crisis of values," said Costas Bakouris, head of the corruption group's Greek division. "It has the right laws in place but does little to enforce them."

Greece, dependent on international support to remain solvent, has struggled for years with rampant corruption that has hampered efforts to raise taxes and reform its stricken economy, now in its fifth year of deep recession.

It should narrowly avert bankruptcy next month after euro zone leaders approved a new bailout package, but irate foreign lenders are waiting nervously to see whether it follows through on pledges to reform itself.

The report said Greece had many laws in place to fight corruption but they were not being enforced.

On the other hand, laws that allow buildings built illegally to be approved later, and allow "special" accounts at ministries where transparency rules do not apply effectively condoned corruption, it said.

The report urged Greece to improve rules on disclosing the accounts of political parties, put in place stronger rules to make private companies more transparent and merge existing anti-corruption agencies into a single body.

Greece was ranked 80th out of 183 countries in the group's 2011 corruption perceptions index, below countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Cuba. Only Bulgaria ranked lower in the European Union and Western Europe section.

Corruption is expected to be a major issue when Greeks hold elections in April, amid rising anger among ordinary people at what they see as a corrupt political class that has enriched itself and dragged the country close to bankruptcy.

