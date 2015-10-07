ATHENS A Greek prosecutor ordered an investigation on Wednesday into imported cars fitted with emission-cheating software after Volkswagen admitted it had used such a device to rig U.S. emissions tests, court sources said.

Greece's environment ministry asked last week three local Volkswagen dealers to provide data on any sales of diesel cars fitted with test-defeating software in Greece.

"The prosecutor is investigating any criminal responsibility linked to vehicles which were imported ... and carry such software," one of the court officials said.

(Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Paul Taylor)