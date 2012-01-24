ZURICH Greece's private creditors have put their offer on the table and are confident of a large-scale uptake from bondholders if a voluntary agreement can be reached, the chief negotiator of the group leading Greece's private sector talks said on Tuesday.

Athens needs a deal on the plan, meant to cut 100 billion euros from its debt burden of over 350 billion, in coming days to stay afloat when a major debt redemption falls due in March.

"If we can reach a voluntary agreement I feel quite confident about large scale participation," said Charles Dallara, who negotiates in the name of private bondholders through the International Institute of Finance.

Dallara also said the IIF had not yet received any official rejection of their offer.

Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.

Dallara declined to comment on whether private creditors would back down on their demands for a four percent coupon.

"I don't want to comment. I think our position is clear."

Dallara will now go to Paris, bypassing the annual gathering of global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

