Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem waits to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it was unlikely Greece would reach a deal with its lenders when European leaders meet for a summit in Riga, Latvia, this week.

Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said a decision on Greece's debt and reform negotiations would be made during talks with the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

"It's not on the agenda for Friday," he told Dutch broadcaster RTL in a televised weekly interview. "I think it is unlikely."

