HELSINKI It would need a miracle to reach a deal between Greece and its creditors by the end-of-June deadline, the Finnish prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The situation is tough and the timetable is tight. One could say that it needs a miracle to have this issue solved next week... But that is still the aim for everybody," Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters.

"The possibility of (Greek) insolvency was discussed in the sidelines of the EU summit last week... several countries have mentally prepared for it," he added.

