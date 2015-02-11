Oil prices fall as Libya's output rebound boosts supply
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
BERLIN A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday won't be able to take decisions on any economic proposals put forward by the new Greek government as these must first be vetted by the so-called troika, a senior German official said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
LONDON - Growth in Britain's construction industry slowed slightly in March, adding to signs that the economy has lost some of its strong momentum of late last year when it defied the shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday.