ATHENS Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, hurt by a smaller surplus in the services balance and higher interest and dividend payments, central bank data showed on Friday.

The deficit stood at 404 million euros (287 million pounds) versus a deficit of 88.4 million euros in March 2014. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 205 million euros in March from 181 million euros in the same month last year.

Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.

