ATHENS Greece's current account posted a deficit in October compared to a surplus in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

The data showed the deficit reached 198 million euros (166.60 million pounds) from a surplus of 265 million euros in October 2015. Tourism revenues rose to 1.03 billion euros from 899 million euros in the same month a year earlier.

In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account surplus of 205.8 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.

