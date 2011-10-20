ATHENS A Greek demonstrator died of a heart attack during violence in Athens on Thursday but his death was not related to clashes between rival groups protesting against austerity, a senior government official said.

"The demonstrator died of a heart attack," deputy Citizens Protection Minister Manolis Othonas told Reuters. "He was not hurt in the incidents."

Greek media had previously reported one protester had died of injuries suffered in the clashes in front of parliament.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Mark Heinrich)