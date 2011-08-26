BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it believed enough private sector investors would take part in Greece's debt swap proposal to ensure the viability of the country's second bailout package.

"We have reason to think that the talks are proceeding well," said EU Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj.

There was no reason to think private sector participation would be less than the targeted figure of 90 percent, he told a regular briefing in Brussels.

"You have the estimate that was included in the conclusions in the July 21 euro area summit and we have no reason to think at this stage the figure would be far from that estimate," he said.