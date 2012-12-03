ATHENS Greece on Monday offered to buy back outstanding bonds as part of efforts to cut its debt load and put it back on a sustainable footing, which is crucial to unlocking its next tranche of bailout money.

Athens set a price range to repurchase each of its 20 series of outstanding bonds with a spread of two percentage points - from a minimum of 30.2 to 38.1 percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent, depending on the bond maturities.

The buyback will be conducted through a modified Dutch auction to introduce an element of competition among investors to get the best price.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will be the joint dealer managers.

It provided the following details:

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)