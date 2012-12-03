Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
ATHENS Greece on Monday offered to buy back outstanding bonds as part of efforts to cut its debt load and put it back on a sustainable footing, which is crucial to unlocking its next tranche of bailout money.
Athens set a price range to repurchase each of its 20 series of outstanding bonds with a spread of two percentage points - from a minimum of 30.2 to 38.1 percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent, depending on the bond maturities.
The buyback will be conducted through a modified Dutch auction to introduce an element of competition among investors to get the best price.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will be the joint dealer managers.
It provided the following details:
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.