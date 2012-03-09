Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday that Greece's negotiated debt-swap deal was good news and avoided a default for the debt-laden country.
"It's good news, it's a good success," Baroin told RTL radio. "It's something that allows us to stay on a voluntary basis that avoids the risk of default."
He said he also had confidence in the Spanish government's ability to resolve its large deficit pile.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.