ATHENS Over 75 percent of bondholders with eligible Greek debt have signed up for a bond exchange to ease the country's debt burden, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.

Greece had set 75 percent as the minimum level of participation to go through with the deal, and the news suggested it was moving closer to the 90 percent rate it has been aiming for.

The deadline for participation expires at 2000 GMT.

