Kraft Heinz to pursue merger despite Unilever rejection
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
ATHENS Over 75 percent of bondholders with eligible Greek debt have signed up for a bond exchange to ease the country's debt burden, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.
Greece had set 75 percent as the minimum level of participation to go through with the deal, and the news suggested it was moving closer to the 90 percent rate it has been aiming for.
The deadline for participation expires at 2000 GMT.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) on Friday called for new rules to ensure a 'super majority' of investors were needed to sign of on a company's pay plans, as part of a government consultation.
RUESSELSHEIM Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group as long as commitments to jobs and plant investments are upheld, they said on Friday.