ATHENS Banks have committed only 50 percent of Greece's debt to the private sector to a bond swap deal crucial to its second international bailout, a source close to the talks said on Thursday, pointing to a delay in the deal.

The source told Reuters the government was still way short of the 90 percent of all privately held government debt targeted for a "haircut" under the scheme, agreed as a way of making private creditors pay some of the cost of bailing Greece out.

Bankers said the delay was due to the fact that details of the proposed deal remained unclear and hoped for more clarity from the Greek government within days.

Initial hopes were for an agreement by mid-August but Greek officials have said they now expect a deal in September.

"Participation is at around 50 percent now," a source close to the talks told Reuters. "Take-up could jump sharply in the next few days if remaining details are clarified."

Part of the country's second bailout agreed by euro zone leaders last month, the bond swap talks have been led by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a bank lobby group which represents more than 400 banks. It was hoping for a deal by mid-August.

Greece is aiming to swap or roll over 135 billion euros (119 billion pounds) of outstanding bonds under the plan, which translates to a high take-up rate of 90 percent. To make sure the target is met, it wants to extend the swap by four years to include bonds maturing by 2024.

The government has given banks until September 9 to choose how they will participate but bankers say details remain sketchy on issues such as the accounting treatment of the plan's four options and whether it will involve longer maturity bonds.

"There is still a lack of clarity on some issues and it makes some bankers reluctant to participate," said a senior Greek banker on condition of anonymity. "We are expecting the government to spell out some key terms in the next few days."

