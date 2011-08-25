ATHENS Greece has yet to firm up a plan for exchanging its debt for bonds it could fund more cheaply, bankers said on Thursday, suggesting Athens is finding it harder than expected to meet a key condition for its second international bailout.

The country had first been optimistic that it would nail details of the scheme -- designed by politicians to share some of the pain of the costly bailout with banks and insurers and placate taxpayers -- by mid-August.

But Greek officials have said they now expect a deal only in September. Bankers said the delay was due to the fact that details of the proposed transaction remained unclear and they hoped for more clarity from Athens within days.

As a result, few have committed to the plan.

"The talks are still ongoing, the offer is not finalised," said one Greek banker, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Others also said they had yet to receive a memorandum of understanding with final terms and conditions.

"Participation is at around 50 percent now," a source close to the talks told Reuters. "Take-up could jump sharply in the next few days if remaining details are clarified."

But some investors fretted about the delay as well as a separate dispute over Finland and other sovereign lenders seeking collateral from Greece to participate in the rescue plan.

The risk premium on ten-year Greek government bonds relative to German debt rose to a euro-era high of around 1,650 basis points, erasing all of the relief generated by the announcement of last month's bailout deal.

Greece needs a high take-up rate of 90 percent from the private sector to reach its aim of swapping or rolling over 135 billion euros (119 billion pounds) of bonds. It has already said it wants to extend the swap by four years to include bonds maturing by 2024.

"Any delay creates concern about meeting the 90 percent target and uncertainty about the second bailout," said Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta Securities.

"The sooner the (deal) is completed, the faster conditions in the banking sector will normalise."

PLEDGES OF SUPPORT

Talks are being led by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a bank lobby group which represents more than 400 banks, insurers and other financial services firms.

Forty firms have pledged to support the plan, according to a list on the IIF's website, up from 29 when the Greek rescue plan was announced five weeks ago. Those 40 firms hold about 70 billion euros of eligible Greek bonds.

The aim is still to get 90 percent take-up, said Hung Tran, a senior executive at the IIF, adding that the offer will be made in the "very near future."

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and HSBC HSBC.L are advisers on the offer.

It was too early to gauge the level of commitment, a senior banker outside Greece said, because banks did not have enough information to figure out how exactly the debt restructuring would cost them.

"It would be wrong to say this private sector participation is now a non-starter," the banker said.

Greece has given its banks until September 9 to decide but bankers say details remain sketchy on issues such as the accounting treatment of the plan's four options and whether it will involve longer maturity bonds.

"There is still a lack of clarity on some issues and it makes some bankers reluctant to participate," said a senior Greek banker on condition of anonymity. "We are expecting the government to spell out some key terms in the next few days."

Bankers said the government may decide to improve terms if it sees participation remains lower than expected after the September 9 expression of interest deadline expires.

It could, for example, improve the haircut -- or reduction in the face value of its debt -- from 21 percent to 19 percent, a second Greek banker said.

Bankers said a row over a bilateral deal with Finland -- which was offered Greek cash collateral in exchange for participating in the second bailout and which rattled markets on Thursday -- wasn't the reason for the delay.

(Editing by Douwe Miedema/Patrick Graham/John Stonestreet)