ATHENS Greek bank deposits fell in January after a rise in the previous two months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 161.03 billion euros (132.06 billion pounds) from 163.25 billion in December, the Bank of Greece said.

The drop was mainly due to decreased corporate deposits, data showed.

Bank deposits had declined for five straight months up to October last year as austerity-hit Greeks tapped on savings to cope with economic hardship.

Greek banks lost around 90 billion euros or a third of their deposit base after the country plunged into a debt crisis in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.

About 17 billion euros returned to the banking system in the months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the formation of a new government and eased fears that Athens would leave the single currency.

The inflows helped ease banks' liquidity strains and their dependence on central bank funding but dried up since March last year, when Cyprus was bailed out at the expense of bank deposit holders.

