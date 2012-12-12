Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
AMSTERDAM Dutch tax authorities will provide details of hundreds of Greek yachts anchored in ports in the Netherlands, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told parliament Wednesday, in the latest effort to boost tax income there.
The comments came as the Dutch parliament debated its support for the next tranche of international aid to the debt-plagued EU member, where tax evasion has been a hot topic since the euro zone crisis erupted.
Dijsselbloem said he "immediately looked into this" after it was raised by members of the parliamentary opposition. "We informed the Greek authorities about this so they can levy taxes."
"This kind of information is critical to enable the Greeks to impose taxes," he said.
No financial details of the yachts were revealed by the minister.
Part of the reform program Greece is being required to follow to receive foreign financial assistance is an overhaul of the tax office.
The vast tax problem was thrust into the spotlight in recent months after the publication of more than 2,000 names of wealthy Greeks who have placed money in Swiss bank accounts.
The so-called "Lagarde List" - given to Greece by French authorities in 2010 with names to be probed for possible tax evasion - is named after International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.