Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
VIENNA A reopening of Greek banks on Monday is not a done deal yet, Austrian central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday in a radio interview.
"That's not fixed yet, there is still some examination to do," he said in ORF radio, when he was asked about a reopening on Monday.
He also said it can take six to eight weeks until the new bailout programme would be ready to start.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Atkins)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.