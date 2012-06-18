VIENNA Greece's international partners should start talks with a new government in Athens quickly to ascertain its financing needs, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny told an Austrian newspaper.

He told Kurier he hoped a government in Athens could soon be formed that would be "competent partner for talks" because in Greece "a new financing requirement exists".

"Talks should be held quickly with the European Union, ECB and IMF to cover the financing requirement," he was quoted as saying in an article printed on Monday.

Greece's centre-right New Democracy party will try to form a coalition on Monday with other parties backing the international bailout after a narrow election victory over the left that eased fears of a sudden exit from the euro.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)