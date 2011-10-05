Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Greek state workers walked off the job on Wednesday to protest against austerity, defying a plea by the government to rally behind its effort to fend off national bankruptcy.
Greece's worsening debt crisis poses a risk to the euro currency and the international financial system. Reforms to Greek finances took on a new urgency this week after the government announced it would miss its 2011 deficit target.
Here is a timeline of economic events since Prime Minister George Papandreou first sealed a bailout deal in May 2010:
May 2, 2010 - Papandreou says has sealed a deal with the EU and IMF, opening the door for a bailout in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion euros ($43 billion) over three years.
-- Three-year package amounts to 110 billion euros and represents first rescue of a euro zone member.
May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage 48-hour nationwide strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.
May 6 - Greek parliament approves austerity bill.
May 9 - IMF unanimously approves its part of rescue loans, with 5.5 billion euros being provided immediately.
May 10 - Global policymakers install emergency safety net worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial markets and prevent Greek crisis from damaging the euro.
-- The net consists of 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states, plus 60 billion euros in European debt instruments. EU finance ministers say IMF will contribute a further 250 billion euros.
May 18 - Greece receives 14.5 billion euro ($18.7 billion) loan from EU and can repay immediate debt.
July 7 - Greek parliament passes pension reform, key requirement of the EU/IMF deal, which includes raising women's retirement age from 60 to match men at 65.
August 5 - EU and IMF inspectors give Greece green light for fresh 9 billion euro tranche from bailout.
September - IMF says Greece is ahead of schedule in economic reform.
January 2011 - Fitch becomes third ratings agency to cut Greek debt to "junk" status after S&P and Moody's.
February 11 - EU and IMF inspectors approve a fresh tranche of 15 billion euros of bailout funds.
May 11 - EU and IMF inspectors arrive in Athens to press Greece to shore up finances and to determine if country will get fifth aid tranche of 12 billion euros.
May 23 - Greece unveils series of privatisations, part of its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to pay down debt.
June 1 - Moody's slashes Greece's credit rating by three notches to move it deeper into junk territory.
June 8 - Greece agrees to 6.48 billion euros of extra austerity measures for 2011 and savings up to 2015 to cut deficits and to keep getting aid.
June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.
June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles cabinet, appoints Evangelos Venizelos, Papandreou's main party rival, as new finance minister. The new cabinet wins confidence vote on June 22.
June 29 - Papandreou wins parliamentary majority in favour of five-year austerity plan by 155 votes to 138, clearing major hurdle to winning access to new international funding.
-- Euro zone finance ministers approve release of next tranche of emergency loans on July 2, saying 12 billion euros would be paid by July 15.
-- Police clash with protesters outside parliament. About 100 people are injured.
July 8 - IMF approves disbursement of about 3.2 billion euros to help Greece pay debts due this month. This tranche brings IMF disbursements to about 17.4 billion euros.
July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on second rescue package with extra 109 billion euros ($157 billion) of government money, plus contribution by private sector bondholders estimated to total as much as 50 billion euros by mid-2014.
September 14 - Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy tell Papandreou he must implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under July bailout plan.
September 21 - Greece adopts more austerity measures, including cutting high pensions by 20 percent.
-- IMF says crisis has increased European banks' exposure by 300 billion euros.
September 27 - Greece passes an unpopular property tax to persuade IMF and EU it deserves the next 8-billion-euro tranche it needs to pay October salaries and avoid bankruptcy.
-- Using teargas, police disperse 1,000 protesters in Syntagma square, the epicentre of anti-austerity protests.
September 29 - The "troika" team of inspectors begin talks on a plan demanded by lenders to deepen budget cuts and raise taxes.
October 2 - Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to government draft budget figures. The 2012 draft budget is approved by cabinet and predicts a deficit of 8.5 percent of GDP for 2011, well short of the 7.6 percent target.
-- The cabinet approves a measure creating a "labour reserve" allowing 30,000 state workers to be placed on 60 percent pay and be dismissed after a year.
October 3 - Euro zone ministers postpone a vital aid payment to Greece until mid-November. Venizelos says the country has enough cash to cope until then.
October 5 - Public sector workers and state utilities employees go on strike for 24-hours against anti-austerity measures in action called by main labour unions ADEDY and GSEE.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Twitter Inc posted the slowest revenue growth since it went public four years ago, sending shares down more than 10 percent on Thursday on fears that rivals Snapchat and Facebook Inc were winning the war for advertising.