BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk about Greece's austerity timetable with whatever government emerges from Sunday's election in Greece, Belgium's foreign minister said, after exit polls showed the outcome too close to call.

"It is better to be faced with people who are ready to talk," Didier Reynders was quoted as saying by the Belga news agency, in an apparent reference to the conservative New Democracy, which unlike leftist SYRIZA has broadly backed the terms of an EU/IMF bailout package for Greece.

Reynders said there was room to negotiate the timetable for Greece to meet the terms of the 130 billion euro (104.53 billion pounds) bailout package, but said that did not amount to a "blank cheque" for the country.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Janet McBride)