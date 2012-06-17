ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party was leading in Sunday's vote after 15 percent of ballots were counted, the country's interior ministry said.

New Democracy had taken a 31.1 percent share of the vote, while the radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with 25.4 percent of the vote.

The closely-watched election could determine whether Greece is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA party placed first.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris)