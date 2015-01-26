BERLIN A senior lawmaker from Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Monday "with us there will be no further debt reduction for Greece," in reaction to a pledge by Greek election victor Alexis Tsipras to renegotiate Greece's debt agreements.

Norbert Barthle, spokesman on budgetary affairs for the conservatives in the lower house of parliament, told Reuters by telephone that Tsipras, whose leftist Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, must realise that German taxpayers are liable for a large portion of Greek aid.

"I cannot tell them that they should now bear the weight of that risk," Barthle said.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolweski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)