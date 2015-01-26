BRUSSELS There is little support in the euro zone for any write-off of Greece's debts, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday.

"The most important thing is that if you remain in the euro zone you stick to the rules we have. That's true for all countries," Dijsselbloem told reporters on arriving in Brussels for a meeting on euro zone finance ministers.

"There has been a lot of easing of the debt already. In the coming years the interest for Greece will be very low. They get a lot of time to pay back loans so the question is whether more has to be done there. There is very little support for a write off in Europe," he continued.

Euro zone finance ministers are likely to signal they could extend the current bailout for Athens to give the new government time to negotiate economic policy with international lenders and talk about more time to pay back what Greece owes them.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Robin Emmott, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)