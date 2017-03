BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers would visit Athens, but that he would do so without a mandate from his peers.

"Jeroen Dijsselbloem will travel to Athens. He does not have a mandate, but he doesn't need one. We have freedom of movement in Europe," Schaeuble told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

(Reporting By Tom Koerkemeier, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)