Fifty-euro notes are seen at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels in this December 8, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WELLINGTON The euro fell on Monday after exit polls in Greece's general election showed the leftwing Syriza party winning a comfortable victory, raising the risk of a standoff over austerity measures with its European lenders.

The single currency fell versus most major currencies in early Australasian trade, losing nearly half a U.S. cent to around $1.1170 according to Reuters data and closing in on $1.1115 hit late last week, its lowest since September 2003.

Early exit polls showed Syriza could gain 35.5-39.5 percent of the vote, well ahead of the conservative New Democracy party of outgoing Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on 23-27 percent, according a joint exit poll for Greek television stations issued immediately after voting ended on Sunday.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)