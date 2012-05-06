ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties risked falling short of the 151-seat majority needed to form a coalition government after Sunday's general election, an exit poll from Kapa Research showed.

The poll for Reuters and To Vima newspaper showed New Democracy taking 16-19 percent of the vote, well below projections of up to 25 percent last month, while PASOK took 15-18 percent. The anti-bailout Left Coalition party was set to challenge PASOK for second place with 15-18 percent of the vote.

With a maximum of 37 percent of the vote, the only two pro-bailout parties which have ruled Greece for decades looked like they would struggle to form a coalition.

Analysts say the parties needed between 35 to 40 percent to obtain a workable parliamentary majority.

(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, editing by Mike Peacock)