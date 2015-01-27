Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis (C) is seen outside the Syriza party headquarters in Athens, late January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

DUBLIN Economics professor Yanis Varoufakis confirmed he would take up the post of Greek finance minister ahead of a cabinet announcement expected later on Tuesday.

Varoufakis, 53, will become the key negotiator with Greece's creditors after the left-wing, anti-bailout Syriza party agreed to form a coalition government following its victory in Sunday's election. [ID:nL6N0V53P1]

"This is happening today, we shall be sworn in later today," Varoufakis told Irish radio station Newstalk when asked if he would be finance minister. "As the next finance minister, I can assure you that I shall not go into the eurogroup seeking a solution that is good for the Greek taxpayer and bad for the Irish, Slovak, German, French and Italian taxpayer."

