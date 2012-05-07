ATHENS The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Left Coalition ruled out entering a coalition with the conservative New Democracy party and said he would try to form a government with other leftist parties.

"There cannot be a government of national salvation since the signature of Mr. Samaras (on the bailout deal) did not bring salvation but caused tragedy," Alexis Tsipras said after talks with New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras on Monday.

"We're not going to let in through the window what the Greek people kicked out the door."

Tsipras's party came in a surprise second in Sunday's election behind New Democracy, which has been holding talks with various parties in a bid to forge a coalition.

