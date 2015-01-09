ATHENS Greek leftist opposition party Syriza maintained a lead over the ruling conservatives, two polls showed on Friday, with one indicating the gap had narrowed slightly.

A Rass poll showed Syriza, which opposes Greece's international bailout programme, would get 29.8 percent in a snap election due on Jan. 25, with the party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on 27.1 percent.

That compares to a lead of 3.1 points in a poll published by the same firm last week, which includes undecided voters and those who said they would spoil their ballot paper.

A Metron Analysis survey to be published in the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday showed Syriza would win 34.1 percent of the vote if elections were held now, a lead of 4.1 percent.

Samaras's New Democracy party would take 30 percent of the vote in the poll which excludes the undecided.

The same pollster showed a lead of 4.2 percent for Syriza in a previous survey last month whereas several opinion polls by various firms in recent days have all shown Syriza ahead but with a narrowing lead.

