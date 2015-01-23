Greek opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras (L) addresses supporters as Spanish Podemos party Secretary General Pablo Iglesias smiles during a campaign rally in central Athens January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Supporters gather to listen the speech of opposition leader and head of the radical left Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a campaign rally in central Athens, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras addresses supporters during a campaign rally in central Athens, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS Greece's anti-bailout leftists Syriza held their lead over the ruling Conservatives in two of the final opinion polls to be published before Sunday's snap election, although one survey showed the gap widening as another showed it narrowing slightly.

Syriza, which wants to renegotiate a chunk of Greece's debt and cancel austerity measures, would garner 32.9 percent of the vote ahead of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' New Democracy party on 26.3 percent according to an Alco poll, a gap of 6.6 points.

A previous survey by the same pollster on Wednesday showed the party of leftwing leader Alexis Tsipras on 33.8 percent with Samaras' party on 28.6 percent, a difference of 5.2 points.

A second survey by Kapa research put the difference between the parties at 2.9 points, with Syriza on 31.8 percent and New Democracy in second place with 28.9 percent.

The gap has slightly closed compared to the last survey by the same firm which put Syriza on 31.2 percent, 3.1 points ahead of Samaras' party on 28.1 percent.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by James Mackenzie)