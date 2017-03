A worker hangs a banner with an image of former Greek prime minister and leader of leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras at the party's pre-election kiosk in Athens, Greece, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's leftist Syriza party has a five point lead at 28.5 percent over rivals New Democracy which polled 23.5 percent in the countdown to the Sept. 20 general election, a Pro Rata poll published by the Efimerida ton Syndakton newspaper showed on Friday.

Both parties polled a higher percentage than a previous poll on Aug. 25-26, which then showed Syriza support at 23 percent and at 19.5 percent for New Democracy, the newspaper said.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)