ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which backs the country's international bailout, has a lead over the leftist SYRIZA party which opposes it, according to four opinion polls published on Saturday ahead of a June 17 parliamentary election.

New Democracy led SYRIZA by between 0.5 and 5.7 points, according to polls by Eleftheros Typos/Pulse, Real News/MRB, To Vima/Kapa and Ethnos/MARC three weeks before the vote which is seen as critical to Greece's continued membership of the euro zone.

New Democracy and the next-biggest pro-bailout party, the socialist PASOK, would have a combined majority of between 11 and 16 seats in the 300-seat parliament if their support stayed at the same levels on June 17, according to the Eleftheros Typos/Pulse and Ethnos/MARC polls.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)