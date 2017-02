ATHENS The leader of Greece's New Democracy party Antonis Samaras will meet President Karolos Papoulias at 12.30 p.m. (0830 British time) on Monday following his victory in Sunday's election, the president's office said in a statement.

No details of the meeting were given.

Samaras is seeking to form a coalition government to back an international bailout agreement which Greece needs to stave off bankruptcy and remain in the euro.

(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)