Head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras (R) waves to supporters late June 17, 2012 in central Athens. Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA bloc conceded defeat on Sunday but vowed to continue its fight against the punishing terms of an EU/IMF bailout saving the country from bankruptcy. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras refused to join a coalition with the conservatives who won Sunday's election, saying his SYRIZA party would be a powerful force in the opposition instead.

Tsipras, who placed second in the election, has campaigned against Greece's bailout supported by the New Democracy conservatives.

"The role of a strong and responsible opposition...is to intervene in a powerful way and this is what I assured Mr. Samaras that we would do," Tsipras told reporters after holding talks with his conservative counterpart, Antonis Samaras.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)