Here is a look at Greece's financial crisis in the last two years: 2010:

May 2 - Then prime minister George Papandreou says he has sealed a bailout deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion euros $39 billion (24.93 billion pounds) over three years. The package represents the first rescue of a euro zone member.

May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage a 48-hour nationwide strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.

May 6 - Greek parliament approves the austerity bill.

May 10 - Global policymakers install an emergency safety net worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial markets and prevent the crisis from damaging the euro. This includes 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states.

July 7 - Parliament passes a pension reform in line with the EU/IMF deal, and raises women's retirement age from 60 to 65.

October 4 - Government submits a 2011 draft budget to parliament promising to cut the deficit faster than agreed in the IMF/EU bailout deal.

2011:

May 23 - Greece unveils planned privatisations as part of its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to reduce debts.

June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.

June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles his cabinet, appointing his main party rival Evangelos Venizelos as new finance minister. The new cabinet wins a confidence vote on June 22.

July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on a second rescue with an extra 110 billion euros of government money; private sector bondholders will contribute some 50 billion euros by mid-2014.

October 21 - Greece approves more austerity measures, defying violent protests in Athens and a general strike.

October 27 - Euro zone leaders beef up the rescue to an estimated 130 billion euros. They persuade private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek bonds - a figure which in subsequent negotiations will rise to 74 percent.

October 31 - In a shock move, Papandreou calls a referendum on the latest bailout without consulting European leaders.

-- France and Germany say Athens will receive no more aid until parliament votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone.

November 4 - After intense pressure from European leaders, the government confirms it has dropped referendum plans.

November 6 - Papandreou seals a deal with the opposition to form a coalition to approve the bailout before early elections.

November 10 - Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos is appointed to head a new coalition. He says Greece will implement the bailout deal before calling elections.

December 6 - Violence breaks out at protests outside parliament in Athens. Some people are wounded and 38 people are arrested.

Dec 7 - The new coalition passes an austerity 2012 budget aimed at cutting the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP and at creating a 2012 surplus before interest payments are taken into account.

2012:

February 9 - The two main Greek coalition parties agree on austerity terms of the new bailout demanded by the EU and IMF.

-- Unemployment rises to 20.9 percent, a new record.

February 12 - Greek lawmakers endorse a new austerity deal after 10 hours of debate while thousands protest in Athens.

February 20/21 - Euro zone ministers agree the 130 billion euro bailout, and finalise measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of GDP by 2020.

March 9 - Greece averts an uncontrolled default when it agrees a bond swap deal with private creditors clearing the way for bailout and cutting its debt by more than 100 billion euros.

May 6 - The national election produces a hung parliament divided between supporters and opponents of Greece's bailout, with political leaders unable to agree on a cabinet.

May 19 - Greece confirms it will a hold a repeat general election on June 17.

June 12 - The leftist SYRIZA party, led by Alexis Tsipras rules out forming a government with pro-bailout parties. Opinion polls showed SYRIZA running even with conservative New Democracy party, which wants only minor adjustments to the bailout.

June 18 - The centre-right New Democracy party is to try to form a coalition with other parties backing the international bailout after it wins a repeat election.