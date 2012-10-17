BRUSSELS Greece and its international lenders have agreed on most of the measures required of Athens to unlock further aid for the country, the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

Announcing the conclusion of their latest mission in Greece, the statement from the so-called troika said remaining issues would be resolved by technical teams in the days ahead.

"The authorities ands staff teams agreed on most of the core measures needed to restore the momentum of reform and pave the way for the completion of the review," the troika said.

"Discussions on remaining issues will continue from respective headquarters and through technical representatives in the field with a view to reaching full staff level agreement over the coming days.

"Furthermore, financing issues will be discussed between the official lenders and Greece."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)