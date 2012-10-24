ATHENS Greece and its foreign lenders have made substantial progress but a "few" issues remain before the two sides can conclude a deal, a European Commission spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Substantial progress has been made in talks with the Greek government, but a few outstanding issues remain before a staff level agreement can be concluded," said Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela, spokesman for the Commission's mission in Greece.

The statement came after Greece's finance minister said the country had largely wrapped up talks with the troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders on a package of austerity cuts.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington)