THESSALONIKI, Greece Scenarios that Greece may have to leave the euro zone are not serious, the country's prime minister said on Sunday, adding that such a development would create a domino effect in the single currency bloc.

"These scenarios are not serious ... an exit from the euro would create a domino effect which would lead to the break-up of the euro zone," Prime Minister George Papandreou told a news conference.

"The euro is important, not just for economic reasons, but for Europe's political cohesion," he added.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)