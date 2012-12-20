European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
ATHENS Greek lender Eurobank EFGr.AT posted an expected third-quarter loss on Thursday as the country's deep economic slump caused a rise in non-performing loans and weaker banking income.
The bank said third-quarter losses reached 223 million euros $294 million (180.8 million pounds), bringing its nine-month loss to 1.095 billion euros. Higher funding costs led to a 4 percent fall in net interest income in the third quarter.
Eurobank said non-performing credit rose to 17 percent of its loan book from 14 percent in the first quarter. Provisions for impaired loans rose 23 percent in the nine-month period to 1.213 billion euros.
The bank said its total recapitalisation need, as set by the country's central bank, was 5.8 billion euros. This includes the impact of two Greek sovereign debt write downs earlier this year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse is to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (2 billion pound) net loss for 2016, and said it was examining alternatives to a planned stock market listing of its Swiss business.