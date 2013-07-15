The logo of the Hellenic Postbank is seen outside a branch in Athens July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's fourth-largest lender, Eurobank (EURBr.AT), completed the acquisitions of New Hellenic Postbank (TT) and Proton Bank from the country's bank rescue fund on Monday, the latest move in the consolidation of the nation's battered banking sector.

Greece's Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) picked Eurobank to buy the two lenders last week as part of efforts to form stronger, well-capitalised banks to help the country out of its six-year economic slump.

The sale of TT and Proton Bank by July 15 was set as a condition by the country's international lenders for the release of more funds from the 240 billion-euro rescue package keeping Greece afloat.

In contrast to its slow-moving privatisation agenda, Athens has shown better performance on the banking front. Authorities have met deadlines to stress test and recapitalise major banks and wind down lenders deemed not viable.

HFSF owns 100 percent of TT. It also owns 93.6 percent of Eurobank after recapitalising it with 5.84 billion euros last month.

Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), National Bank (NBGr.AT) and Piraeus Bank's (BOPr.AT) Geniki unit also bid to acquire TT.

Eurobank said it would acquire all shares and voting rights of TT in exchange for 681 million euros in newly issued Eurobank common shares.

It agreed to pay a token 1 euro to acquire Proton Bank. The HFSF will contribute 395 million euros in cash to cover Proton Bank's capital needs before the transaction.

"The acquisitions of Hellenic Postbank and Proton Bank are a major milestone," Eurobank CEO Christos Megalou said. "Our objective remains the successful re-privatisation of Eurobank."

Eurobank's ratio of loans to deposits will fall to 114 percent, from 132 percent in March, as a result of the acquisitions, while total assets will increase by 23 percent to 79.4 billion euros (68.5 billion pounds).

Combined cost savings from the acquisitions are estimated at 200 million euros annually by 2015, Eurobank said.

The deals are subject to approval by the country's regulatory and supervisory authorities. Barclays Bank and Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisers to Eurobank.

