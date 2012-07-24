Austrian Social Minister Rudolf Hundstorfer (L) and Finance Minister Maria Fekter react as they attend a news conference to present the annual economy report for 2012 in Vienna July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA A Greek exit from the euro zone is not under discussion, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday, adding that Europe would have to wait for a key report on Greece before deciding on further steps.

"It is not being discussed at the moment," Fekter told journalists when asked whether Greece might leave the currency union. "We are waiting for the troika's report," she said, adding that the report was expected in September.

Officials from the so-called troika of lenders keeping Greece afloat -- the International Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank -- are in Athens to decide whether to keep the nation hooked up to a 130 billion-euro ($158 billion) lifeline or let it go bust.

Fekter said that until their report was done, it had to be assumed that Greece would be able to stand on its own feet by 2020, as has been agreed, as long as it could fulfil a programme of reforms to which it has committed. ($1 = 0.8253 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Catherine Evans)