Military officers unload sacks of sand next to a hole in the ground (R), where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works at a gas station in Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A military officer unloads sacks of sand next to a hole in the ground (R), where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works at a gas station in Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A police officer checks the nearby apartment buildings for residents who have not evacuated, before an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Police officers are briefed on an evacuation plan, before an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A hole in the ground where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works is pictured at a gas station, before an operation to defuse it, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People are transferred according to an evacuation plan, before an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People wait to be transferred according to an evacuation plan, before an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A military officer (C) of the Hellenic Army's Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is seen inside a hole in the ground where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works at a gas station, before an operation to defuse it, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A military officer guides refugees to board buses to the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, as they are evacuated from the Softex refugee camp, during an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found at a gas station in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. Vassilis Ververidis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

People are temporarily sheltered in a municipal hall, part of an evacuation plan during an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees visit the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki after being evacuated from the Softex refugee camp, during an operation to defuse a 250 kg World War Two bomb found at a gas station in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, February 12, 2017. Vassilis Ververidis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

THESSALONIKI, Greece A World War Two bomb forced a massive evacuation in Greece's second-largest city on Sunday, but also gave a group of stranded refugees a rare day-trip to the museum.

The bomb was deactivated by specialists by midday and was taken from the site, just to the west of central Thessaloniki, to a military shooting range to be destroyed.

Up to 72,000 residents living within a 2 km (1.2 miles) radius of the bomb site had been asked to leave their homes for local gyms, stadiums and cafes in one of the country's biggest peacetime evacuations.

The 250 kg (550 lb) bomb was discovered about 5 metres (16 feet) below ground during excavation works at a petrol station last week.

"Phase two of the bomb removal operation was successfully completed. Citizens can safely return to their homes," Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas wrote on Twitter.

For one group of refugees and migrants the discovery of the bomb led to an excursion to a museum.

The group, many of them Syrians fleeing the civil war there, live in a nearby former toilet paper factory. They were taken to the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, a listed monument whose permanent exhibitions include masterpieces of ancient Greek art dating from prehistoric times to late antiquity.

About 450 people live in the Softex refugee camp in an industrial zone on the outskirts of the city, in conditions described as "prison-like" by Amnesty International.

They are among about 60,000 refugees and migrants stranded in makeshift and formal camps across Greece since Balkan countries closed their borders last March to those seeking passage to western and northern Europe.

Greece's migration ministry said Sunday's trip was organised at the request of the refugees, and Greek state TV said they would also visit Thessaloniki's White Tower, a waterfront monument and one of Greece's most recognisable buildings.

(Reporting by Alexandros Avramidis; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Hugh Lawson)