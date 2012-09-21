Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
ROME Greece leaving the euro zone is not an option and would be a disaster, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said at a meeting of Christian Democrat leaders in Rome on Friday.
"An exit from the euro zone is not a choice for Greece, it's a nightmare. For us it's not an option, it's a total disaster," Samaras said.
"And it's not going to be easy for the rest of our partners, because once a country is out of the euro zone, speculators will start hitting the next weakest link, then the next one."
He also said his country had all necessary resources to recover from its financial crisis.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby, writing by Naomi O'Leary)
NEW YORK A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.