ATHENS The Greek government on Thursday rejected a parliamentary report describing the country's debt as out of control, which weighed on difficult negotiations with EU and IMF inspectors about its loan.

The independent parliamentary committee of experts, appointed by the Finance Ministry in 2010, said on Wednesday that government policies meant to get Greece out of its worst crisis in decades were failing to restore finances.

"Yesterday's report lacks elements of credibility of other international reports," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement. "All necessary measures will be taken to upgrade and improve the credibility of the work of the budget committee."

The parliamentary report urged the government to redouble efforts to fight tax evasion and reduce primary deficits in view of a recession that was worse than expected -- a demand likely to be made also by European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors.

The government sees the economy shrinking by more than 4.5 percent this year after a 4.4 percent decline in 2010, versus a previous 3.9 percent contraction forecast.

The inspectors, who held a new round of talks with Venizelos on Thursday, believe Greece's difficulty in meeting its 2011 fiscal targets is not only due to the worse-than-expected economic situation, sources said.

The inspection visit -- meant to determine if Greece has made enough progress on fiscal reforms and privatisations to get a new tranche of bailout aid -- is expected to conclude early next week.

Greek media reported that the EU/IMF officials estimate Greece's budget deficit will be higher than a government target of 7.

Underlining the relentless decline of the Greek economy, the Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)showed on Thursday that manufacturing sector activity shrank for the 24th month running in August, with weak domestic demand outweighing a sharp rise in export orders.

The PMI survey showed manufacturers continued to lay off staff steadily in August. The country's official jobless rate jumped to a record 16.6 percent in May, fuelling widespread popular discontent over austerity policies.

Meanwhile, the cost of insuring Greek government debt against default rose on Thursday as the country's main lenders reported big writedowns on their government bonds. Market watchers warn, however, that the Greek CDS market is extremely thin.

Greek bank shares .FTATBNK were down 3.4 percent at about 11:28 a.m. British time on concerns over the lenders' earnings results.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)